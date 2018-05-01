TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

927 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ201-011015-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

927 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ215-011015-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

927 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ216-011015-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

927 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ259-011015-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

927 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ260-011015-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

927 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ261-011015-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

927 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ262-011015-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

927 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

