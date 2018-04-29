TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 28, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

924 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

924 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

924 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up

to 5 mph late in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

924 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

924 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

924 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

924 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

924 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph late in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

924 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

