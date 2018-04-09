TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
Updated 4:28 pm, Monday, April 9, 2018
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 9, 2018
_____
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
324 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
324 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ201-101015-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
324 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ215-101015-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
324 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ216-101015-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
324 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ259-101015-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
324 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 50. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ260-101015-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
324 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 50. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ261-101015-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
324 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ262-101015-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
324 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
