TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
Updated 10:18 pm, Saturday, March 31, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
915 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
915 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
915 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
915 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
915 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
915 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
915 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
915 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
915 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
