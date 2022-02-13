TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 12, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

Austin-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

257 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

40 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

Inland Brazoria-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

257 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

40 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

Brazos-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

257 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

Burleson-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

257 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

40 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

Chambers-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

257 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph late.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in the lower 40s

coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the

upper 40s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s

inland...around 70 coast. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s inland...in the

upper 30s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s inland...in the upper 50s coast.

$$

Colorado-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then partly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

Fort Bend-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

257 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 30 percent chance

of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

40 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid

60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

Inland Galveston-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

257 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

Grimes-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

50 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

Inland Harris-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 30 percent chance

of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

50 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid

60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

Houston-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

257 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of showers early in the morning,

then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. A chance

of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

Inland Jackson-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the

upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog.

Warmer. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

Northern Liberty-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

257 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

Madison-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

257 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

Inland Matagorda-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in

the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

Montgomery-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 30 percent chance

of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

50 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

Polk-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

257 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

San Jacinto-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

257 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

Trinity-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

257 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of showers early in the morning,

then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. A chance

of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

Walker-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers

early in the morning, then showers likely in the late morning and

afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

Waller-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

257 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

50 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

Washington-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

Wharton-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

40 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid

60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

Southern Liberty-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

Coastal Harris-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

257 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 30 percent chance

of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

40 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

Coastal Galveston-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

257 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in the

lower 40s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

Coastal Brazoria-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

257 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

Coastal Matagorda-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the

lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

Coastal Jackson-

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into

the upper 50s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Warmer. Lows

around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Lows

around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

Matagorda Islands-

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph late decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in

the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers late. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Breezy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

Brazoria Islands-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

early in the morning decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers late. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

Galveston Island-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

early in the morning becoming northwest and decreasing to 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

Bolivar Peninsula-

Bolivar Peninsula-

257 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

early in the morning becoming northwest and decreasing to 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

