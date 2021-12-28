TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 27, 2021

227 FPUS54 KHGX 280858

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 280858

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

258 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

TXZ211-282200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

258 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 70.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the

lower 70s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ237-282200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

258 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows around 70.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ196-282200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

258 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. A slight chance of showers late. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ195-282200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

258 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ214-282200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

258 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. A slight chance of showers late. Much colder. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ210-282200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

258 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ227-282200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

258 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows around 70.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance

of showers in the late evening and overnight. Much colder. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ238-282200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

258 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows around 70.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. A slight chance of showers late. Much colder. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ198-282200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

258 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent chance of

showers late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ213-282200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

258 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 70s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ163-282200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

258 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much colder. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ235-282200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

258 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy

late. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ200-282200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

258 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then a slight chance of showers

early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.

Lows around 70.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ176-282200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

258 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much colder. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ236-282200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

258 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ199-282200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

258 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows around 70.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ179-282200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

258 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers until

afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows around 70.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ178-282200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

258 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows around 70.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ164-282200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

258 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance

of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ177-282200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

258 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 70.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ212-282200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

258 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ197-282200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

258 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ226-282200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

258 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Much colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ300-282200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

258 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 70.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ313-282200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

258 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 70s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ338-282200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

258 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows around 70.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Much

colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ337-282200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

258 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy late.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. A slight chance of showers late. Much colder. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ336-282200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

258 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ335-282200-

Coastal Jackson-

258 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ436-282200-

Matagorda Islands-

258 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Much cooler. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Very windy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ437-282200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

258 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ438-282200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

258 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 70s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Much

cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ439-282200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

258 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 70.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Much

cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

