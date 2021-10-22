TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 21, 2021

094 FPUS54 KHGX 220613

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 220613

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

113 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

TXZ163-164-176>179-195>200-211>213-220900-

Austin-Brazos-Burleson-Grimes-Houston-Inland Harris-Madison-

Montgomery-Northern Liberty-Polk-San Jacinto-Trinity-Walker-

Waller-Washington-

Including the cities of Bellville, Brenham, Brookshire, Bryan,

Caldwell, Cleveland, Coldspring, College Station, Conroe,

Corrigan, Crockett, Dayton, Groveton, Hempstead, Houston,

Huntsville, Liberty, Livingston, Madisonville, Navasota,

Prairie View, Sealy, Shepherd, Somerville, The Woodlands,

Trinity, and Waller

113 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ210-226-227-220900-

Colorado-Fort Bend-Wharton-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, El Campo,

First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove,

Rosenberg, Sugar Land, Weimar, and Wharton

113 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of fog late.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy early

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon, then mostly sunny

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ237-220900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

113 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of fog late.

Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy early

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ214-220900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

113 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then

areas of fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ238-220900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

113 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then

areas of fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ235-220900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

113 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then

areas of fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Areas of fog early in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ236-220900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

113 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of fog late.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 20 percent chance in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ300-220900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

113 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then

areas of fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ336-220900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

113 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then

areas of fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 20 percent chance in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ337-220900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

113 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ436-220900-

Matagorda Islands-

113 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ338-220900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

113 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then

areas of fog late. Lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ437-220900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

113 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ438-220900-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

113 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ439-220900-

Bolivar Peninsula-

113 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ313-220900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

113 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of fog late.

Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ335-220900-

Coastal Jackson-

113 AM CDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of fog late.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Areas of fog early in the

morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

