TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

TXZ211-082100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ237-082100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ196-082100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming north 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ195-082100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph late shifting to

the north.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ214-082100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 inland...in the mid 70s

coast. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...around

70 coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the

lower 70s coast.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the mid 70s

coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ210-082100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ227-082100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ238-082100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

TXZ198-082100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ213-082100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ163-082100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming north 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ235-082100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ200-082100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ176-082100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming north 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ236-082100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ199-082100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ179-082100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ178-082100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ164-082100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming north 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ177-082100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming north 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ212-082100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ197-082100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ226-082100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ300-082100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ336-082100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ337-082100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ436-082100-

Matagorda Islands-

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ338-082100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the mid

70s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ437-082100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

TXZ438-082100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

TXZ439-082100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

TXZ313-082100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ335-082100-

Coastal Jackson-

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

