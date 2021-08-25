TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 24, 2021 _____ 171 FPUS54 KHGX 250828 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 250827 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021 TXZ211-252100- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming south around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ237-252100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming north around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ196-252100- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ195-252100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ214-252100- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 40 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ210-252100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ227-252100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming west around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ238-252100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming north around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ198-252100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ213-252100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ163-252100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming west around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ235-252100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ200-252100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming north around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ176-252100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ236-252100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ199-252100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming west around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ179-252100- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph late shifting to the north in the morning, then shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ178-252100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph late shifting to the northwest in the morning, then shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ164-252100- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ177-252100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ212-252100- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ197-252100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ226-252100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ300-252100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming north around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers, then a chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ336-252100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ337-252100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph late shifting to the northeast in the morning, then shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ436-252100- Matagorda Islands- 327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ338-252100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph late shifting to the north in the morning, then shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers until late night, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ437-252100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph late shifting to the east. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ438-252100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph late shifting to the north in the morning, then shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ439-252100- Bolivar Peninsula- 327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph late shifting to the north in the morning, then shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ313-252100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ335-252100- Coastal Jackson- 327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. $$