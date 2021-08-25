TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming

south around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ237-252100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 30 percent chance

of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Light winds late becoming north around 5 mph in the morning,

then shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ196-252100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing

to 50 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s.

TXZ195-252100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s.

TXZ214-252100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent increasing to 40 percent. Heat index readings 104 to

109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ210-252100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ227-252100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming west

around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A

slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ238-252100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance

of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light

winds late becoming north around 5 mph in the morning, then

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A slight chance of showers, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ198-252100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to

112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s.

TXZ213-252100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph early

in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A

slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ163-252100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming west

around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ235-252100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Mostly clear with

a slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

TXZ200-252100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms and

showers in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

winds late becoming north around 5 mph in the morning, then

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to

112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light after midnight. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

TXZ176-252100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a 30 percent

chance of thunderstorms and showers in the morning. Partly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s.

TXZ236-252100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A

20 percent chance of showers in the evening. A 20 percent chance

of showers late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ199-252100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming west

around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. A chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ179-252100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph late

shifting to the north in the morning, then shifting to the east

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Heat index

readings 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a

50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 60 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

TXZ178-252100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

late shifting to the northwest in the morning, then shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the west after midnight. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

TXZ164-252100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the east

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming

light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s.

TXZ177-252100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

TXZ212-252100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the east

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ197-252100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph early

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to

111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

TXZ226-252100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and

early afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A

20 percent chance of showers in the evening. A 20 percent chance

of showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ300-252100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Light winds late becoming north around 5 mph in the morning,

then shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A slight chance of showers, then a chance of

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ336-252100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ337-252100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph late shifting to the northeast

in the morning, then shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A slight chance of showers, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ436-252100-

Matagorda Islands-

327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A

20 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ338-252100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph late

shifting to the north in the morning, then shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A slight chance of showers until late night, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ437-252100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph late shifting to

the east.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late.

Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ438-252100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph late

shifting to the north in the morning, then shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms late. Lows around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ439-252100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph late shifting to the north

in the morning, then shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ313-252100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ335-252100-

Coastal Jackson-

327 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Mostly clear with

a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

