TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 31, 2021 _____ 114 FPUS54 KHGX 010814 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 010813 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 313 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021 TXZ211-012100- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 313 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ237-012100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 313 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ196-012100- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 313 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ195-012100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 313 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ214-012100- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 313 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ210-012100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 313 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ227-012100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 313 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ238-012100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 313 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ198-012100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 313 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ213-012100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 313 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ163-012100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 313 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ235-012100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 313 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ200-012100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 313 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ176-012100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 313 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ236-012100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 313 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ199-012100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 313 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ179-012100- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 313 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ178-012100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 313 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ164-012100- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 313 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ177-012100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 313 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ212-012100- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 313 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until late night, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ197-012100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 313 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ226-012100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 313 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ300-012100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 313 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ336-012100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 313 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ337-012100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 313 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ436-012100- Matagorda Islands- 313 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ338-012100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 313 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland... around 80 coast. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ437-012100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 313 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ438-012100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 313 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ439-012100- Bolivar Peninsula- 313 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ313-012100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 313 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ335-012100- Coastal Jackson- 313 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather