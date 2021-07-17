TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 16, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

213 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

TXZ211-172100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

213 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and

early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ237-172100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

213 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ196-172100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

213 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny

in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ195-172100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

213 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ214-172100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

213 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ210-172100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

213 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ227-172100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

213 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ238-172100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

213 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ198-172100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

213 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ213-172100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

213 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ163-172100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

213 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 60 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ235-172100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

213 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ200-172100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

213 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ176-172100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

213 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ236-172100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

213 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ199-172100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

213 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ179-172100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

213 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ178-172100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

213 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ164-172100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

213 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ177-172100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

213 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ212-172100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

213 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ197-172100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

213 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ226-172100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

213 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ300-172100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

213 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. A

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ336-172100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

213 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ337-172100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

213 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ436-172100-

Matagorda Islands-

213 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ338-172100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

213 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the

upper 70s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ437-172100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

213 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ438-172100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

213 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ439-172100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

213 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ313-172100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

213 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ335-172100-

Coastal Jackson-

213 AM CDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

