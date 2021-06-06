TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021 _____ 175 FPUS54 KHGX 061958 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 061957 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 257 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 TXZ211-070900- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 257 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ237-070900- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 257 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ196-070900- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 257 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 70 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ195-070900- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 257 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 60 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ214-070900- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 257 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ210-070900- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 257 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ227-070900- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 257 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ238-070900- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 257 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ198-070900- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 257 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ213-070900- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 257 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ163-070900- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 257 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ235-070900- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 257 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ200-070900- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 257 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ176-070900- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 257 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ236-070900- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 257 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ199-070900- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 257 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ179-070900- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 257 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ178-070900- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 257 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ164-070900- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 257 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ177-070900- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 257 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ212-070900- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 257 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ197-070900- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 257 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ226-070900- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 257 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ300-070900- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 257 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ336-070900- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 257 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ337-070900- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 257 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ436-070900- Matagorda Islands- 257 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ338-070900- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 257 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ437-070900- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 257 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ438-070900- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 257 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ439-070900- Bolivar Peninsula- 257 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ313-070900- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 257 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph early in the evening then 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ335-070900- Coastal Jackson- 257 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather