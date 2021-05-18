TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 17, 2021

_____

394 FPUS54 KHGX 180743

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 180742

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

242 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

TXZ211-182100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

242 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ237-182100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

242 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ196-182100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

242 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

evening decreasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ195-182100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

242 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

evening decreasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ214-182100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

242 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ210-182100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

242 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent late increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

evening decreasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ227-182100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

242 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ238-182100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

242 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ198-182100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

242 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

evening decreasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ213-182100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

242 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent late increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ163-182100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

242 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ235-182100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

242 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

evening decreasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ200-182100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

242 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in

the evening decreasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ176-182100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

242 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph late becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ236-182100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

242 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ199-182100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

242 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ179-182100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

242 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ178-182100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

242 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

evening decreasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ164-182100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

242 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ177-182100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

242 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

evening decreasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ212-182100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

242 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ197-182100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

242 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

evening decreasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ226-182100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

242 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ300-182100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

242 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ336-182100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

242 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ337-182100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

242 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ436-182100-

Matagorda Islands-

242 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ338-182100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

242 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in

the mid 70s coast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ437-182100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

242 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ438-182100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

242 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ439-182100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

242 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ313-182100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

242 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ335-182100-

Coastal Jackson-

242 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in

the evening decreasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

