TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 8, 2021

268 FPUS54 KHGX 090858

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 090858

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

258 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

TXZ237-092200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

258 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ337-092200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

258 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ437-092200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

258 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ214-092200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

258 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the

lower 70s coast. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the

lower 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s inland...in the lower 70s coast. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers until late night, then a slight

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

TXZ238-092200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

258 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ338-092200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

258 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the

lower 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the

lower 70s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s inland...in the lower 70s coast. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

TXZ438-092200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

258 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers until late night, then a slight

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ235-092200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

258 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ335-092200-

Coastal Jackson-

258 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ313-092200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

258 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ236-092200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

258 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ336-092200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

258 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance

of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ436-092200-

Matagorda Islands-

258 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ227-092200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

258 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ226-092200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

258 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late

increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance

of showers in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ213-092200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

258 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ300-092200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

258 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers until late night, then a slight

chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TXZ200-092200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

258 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ199-092200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

258 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ212-092200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

258 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ211-092200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

258 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance

of showers in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ210-092200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

258 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ197-092200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

258 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms until late night, then cloudy with showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ198-092200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

258 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A chance of showers early in the evening. Isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ177-092200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

258 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ178-092200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

258 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ179-092200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

258 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ164-092200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

258 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the morning.

TXZ195-092200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

258 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ196-092200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

258 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ176-092200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

258 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A chance of showers early in the evening. Isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ163-092200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

258 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

