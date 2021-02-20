TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 19, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

TXZ237-202200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TXZ337-202200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late shifting

to the southeast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TXZ437-202200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting

to the southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Patchy

fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming north increasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a

20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ214-202200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Not as cool. Lows in

the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in

the lower 40s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s inland...in the

upper 50s coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60.

TXZ238-202200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60.

TXZ338-202200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in

the mid 40s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s inland...in the

upper 50s coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TXZ438-202200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Warmer.

Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late morning and

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Patchy fog in the evening. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

north increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a

20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TXZ235-202200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ335-202200-

Coastal Jackson-

428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly clear late. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming north increasing to around 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ313-202200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Not as

cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60.

TXZ236-202200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Not as cool. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TXZ336-202200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Patchy

fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60.

TXZ436-202200-

Matagorda Islands-

428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Patchy

fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a

20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ227-202200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

TXZ226-202200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ213-202200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

freezing fog late. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Not as

cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ300-202200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Not as cool. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ200-202200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Not as cool. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ199-202200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Not as

cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ212-202200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

freezing fog early in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ211-202200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Not as

cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly clear late. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ210-202200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Not as

cool. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ197-202200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Clear. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Not as

cool. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ198-202200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Clear. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 15 to 25 early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.

Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ177-202200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly clear late. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ178-202200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Not as cool.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Not as

cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ179-202200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy freezing fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Not as

cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ164-202200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy freezing fog early in the

morning. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ195-202200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Clear. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Not as

cool. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 15 to 25 early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of drizzle early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ196-202200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 25 early in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ176-202200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny

late in the afternoon. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning.

Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 25 early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ163-202200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog early in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Lowest wind chill readings

12 to 22 early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

