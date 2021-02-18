TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 17, 2021

_____

036 FPUS54 KHGX 180943

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 180943

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

343 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021

TXZ237-182200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

343 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 14 to 24 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ337-182200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

343 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 25 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ437-182200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

343 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ214-182200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

343 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the

upper 40s coast. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 inland...in the mid

40s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50 inland...in the lower 50s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ238-182200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

343 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ338-182200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

343 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s inland...in

the mid 30s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the

upper 40s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast.

$$

TXZ438-182200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

343 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy, breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ235-182200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

343 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing drizzle, snow

and sleet early in the morning. A slight chance of rain, freezing

drizzle, snow and sleet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 12 to 22 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph in the morning becoming southeast increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ335-182200-

Coastal Jackson-

343 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 14 to 24 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ313-182200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

343 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ236-182200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

343 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 13 to 23 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming southeast increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ336-182200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

343 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 13 to 23 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ436-182200-

Matagorda Islands-

343 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 25 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ227-182200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

343 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing drizzle,

snow and sleet early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of

rain, freezing drizzle, snow and sleet in the morning. No snow

and sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 12 to 22 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ226-182200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

343 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing drizzle,

snow and sleet early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of

rain, freezing drizzle, snow and sleet in the morning. Little or

no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 12 to 22 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ213-182200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

343 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing drizzle, snow

and sleet early in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the

late morning and afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 10 to 20 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ300-182200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

343 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ200-182200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

343 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing drizzle,

snow and sleet early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of

rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Little or no snow

and sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Lowest

wind chill readings 15 to 25 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ199-182200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

343 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing drizzle, snow

and sleet late, then a chance of light freezing drizzle, snow and

sleet...possibly mixed with rain and. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent

in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

Wind chill readings 14 to 24.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 8 to 18 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ212-182200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

343 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing drizzle, snow

and sleet late, then a chance of light freezing drizzle, snow and

sleet early in the morning. A slight chance of rain, freezing

drizzle, snow and sleet in the late morning and afternoon. Little

or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent late

increasing to 30 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 15 to 25.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 9 to 19 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ211-182200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

343 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing drizzle, snow

and sleet late, then a chance of light freezing drizzle, snow and

sleet in the morning. A slight chance of rain, freezing drizzle,

snow and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent

in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

Wind chill readings 14 to 24.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 9 to 19 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ210-182200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

343 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing drizzle, snow

and sleet late, then a chance of light freezing drizzle, snow and

sleet...possibly mixed with rain and. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent

in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

Wind chill readings 14 to 24.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 9 to 19 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ197-182200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

343 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing drizzle, snow

and sleet late, then a chance of light freezing drizzle, snow and

sleet in the morning. A slight chance of light freezing drizzle,

snow and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent early in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

13 to 23.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 8 to 18 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ198-182200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

343 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light freezing drizzle,

snow and sleet early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings 14 to 24.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 17. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 6 to 16 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 19. East winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ177-182200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

343 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light freezing drizzle, snow and

sleet early in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. A slight chance of light freezing drizzle, snow and

sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent early in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 14 to 24.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 7 to 17 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ178-182200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

343 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing drizzle, snow

and sleet late, then a chance of light freezing drizzle, snow and

sleet in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the late morning

and afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 10 to 20 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ179-182200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

343 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light freezing drizzle, snow and

sleet early in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the late

morning and afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent early in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 11 to 21 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ164-182200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

343 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light freezing drizzle, snow and

sleet early in the morning. A slight chance of rain. A slight

chance of light freezing drizzle, snow and sleet in the

afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings 14 to 24.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 9 to 19 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ195-182200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

343 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing drizzle, snow

and sleet late, then a chance of light freezing drizzle, snow and

sleet in the morning. A slight chance of light freezing drizzle,

snow and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent early in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 11 to 21.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows around 17. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 6 to 16 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 14 to 24 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ196-182200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

343 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light freezing

drizzle, snow and sleet. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings 12 to 22.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows around 16. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 5 to 15 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 18. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 13 to 23 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ176-182200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

343 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light freezing

drizzle, snow and sleet. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings 12 to 22.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 6 to 16 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 16. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest

wind chill readings 13 to 23 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ163-182200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

343 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing drizzle, snow

and sleet late, then a chance of light freezing drizzle, snow and

sleet early in the morning. A slight chance of light freezing

drizzle, snow and sleet in the late morning and afternoon. Little

or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent early in

the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill

readings 13 to 23.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 5 to 15 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 17. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 12 to 22 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

