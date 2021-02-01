TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 31, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

158 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

TXZ237-011000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

158 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ337-011000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

158 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ437-011000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

158 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ214-011000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

158 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s inland...in the

upper 50s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in

the upper 40s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s inland...around

70 coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ238-011000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

158 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ338-011000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

158 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ438-011000-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

158 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ235-011000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

158 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

TXZ335-011000-

Coastal Jackson-

158 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

TXZ313-011000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

158 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ236-011000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

158 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ336-011000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

158 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ436-011000-

Matagorda Islands-

158 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ227-011000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

158 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ226-011000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

158 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ213-011000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

158 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ300-011000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

158 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ200-011000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

158 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ199-011000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

158 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ212-011000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

158 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ211-011000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

158 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ210-011000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

158 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ197-011000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

158 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ198-011000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

158 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ177-011000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

158 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ178-011000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

158 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ179-011000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

158 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ164-011000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

158 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ195-011000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

158 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ196-011000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

158 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ176-011000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

158 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ163-011000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

158 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

