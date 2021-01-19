TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 18, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

357 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

357 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late,

then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Areas of fog.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 30 percent chance of

showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

357 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late. Lows around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Areas of fog.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Areas of fog.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of

showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

357 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A 30 percent

chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of

showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

357 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

late. Areas of fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Areas of fog.

Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s coast. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Areas of fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s

inland...around 70 coast.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

357 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A slight chance of

showers in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon,

then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of

showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

357 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late. Lows in the

upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s

inland...in the upper 60s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s

coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Areas of

fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of

showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

357 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late. Lows in the

upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas

of fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of

showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

357 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent chance

of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Jackson-

357 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Areas of fog late. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. A 30 percent chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Areas of fog.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 30 percent chance of

showers in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

357 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Areas of fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A 20 percent chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

357 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. A 30 percent chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

early afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 30 percent chance of

showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

357 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late,

then mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Areas of fog late. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A 30 percent

chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A

30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Patchy fog.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of

showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Matagorda Islands-

357 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late, then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

early in the evening. Areas of fog late. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers late. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Patchy fog.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

357 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

early afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

357 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

357 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

357 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

357 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late,

then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

357 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late night,

then showers likely late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

357 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

357 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

357 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

357 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Cooler. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

357 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 50. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late night,

then showers likely late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

357 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

357 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A

30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a

30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

357 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers late, then a chance of showers early in the

morning. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

357 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. A chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

357 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers until afternoon, then

showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. A chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 60 percent chance late. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

357 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely early in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

357 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the east

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 60 percent chance late. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

357 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent early in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. A chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late night,

then showers likely late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

