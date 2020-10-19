TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 18, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

TXZ237-192100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ337-192100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ437-192100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ214-192100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ238-192100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ338-192100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ438-192100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ235-192100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ335-192100-

Coastal Jackson-

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ313-192100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ236-192100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ336-192100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ436-192100-

Matagorda Islands-

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ227-192100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ226-192100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ213-192100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ300-192100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ200-192100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ199-192100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy

in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ212-192100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing

to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ211-192100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy

in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ210-192100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy

in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ197-192100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ198-192100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ177-192100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ178-192100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy

in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ179-192100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy

in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ164-192100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ195-192100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph early in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy

in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ196-192100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent early in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy

in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ176-192100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ163-192100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

