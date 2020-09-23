TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2020
512 FPUS54 KHGX 230813
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 230813
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
313 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
TXZ237-232100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
313 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then
a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ337-232100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
313 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until afternoon, then a
30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in
the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ437-232100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
313 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then
a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ214-232100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
313 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers late, then a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph late shifting to the northwest with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent decreasing to
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in
the lower 70s coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ238-232100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
313 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ338-232100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
313 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Inland, northwest winds around 5 mph late
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Coast, northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the evening. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 inland...in the
lower 70s coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the
mid 70s coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in
the mid 70s coast.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in
the mid 70s coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ438-232100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
313 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. A
20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ235-232100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
313 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late,
then mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ335-232100-
Coastal Jackson-
313 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late,
then mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ313-232100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
313 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers late, then
a 50 percent chance. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ236-232100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
313 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then a 20 percent
chance. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ336-232100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
313 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late,
then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance. Highs in the lower
80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ436-232100-
Matagorda Islands-
313 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the morning. Partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ227-232100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
313 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then
a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ226-232100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
313 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers late, then a slight chance of showers
early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ213-232100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
313 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely late, then a chance of showers until late
afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.
Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ300-232100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
313 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent decreasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ200-232100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
313 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers late, then showers likely in the morning. A
chance of showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible late. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent decreasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ199-232100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
313 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely late, then a chance of showers until late
afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ212-232100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
313 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then
a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ211-232100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
313 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers late, then a 30 percent
chance early in the morning. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ210-232100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
313 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ197-232100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
313 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers late, then a 30 percent
chance in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ198-232100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
313 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely late, then a chance of showers early in
the morning. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ177-232100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
313 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely late, then a chance of
showers until late afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ178-232100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
313 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent decreasing to
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ179-232100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
313 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers until afternoon, then a chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent decreasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until
late night. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ164-232100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
313 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely late, then a chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent
decreasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ195-232100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
313 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers late,
then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance early in the morning.
Partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ196-232100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
313 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers late, then a 20 percent
chance until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ176-232100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
313 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then
a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ163-232100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
313 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers late, then
a 50 percent chance. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
