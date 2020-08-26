TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020
_____
885 FPUS54 KHGX 260917
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
TXZ237-262130-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.
Scattered showers in the evening. Scattered thunderstorms.
Showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds and heavy rainfall in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall until late night. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ337-262130-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with
a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Thunderstorms and
showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and
heavy rainfall in the late evening and early morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall late.
Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ437-262130-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with
a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 108.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Thunderstorms and
showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and
heavy rainfall in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 80.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest
winds around 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
$$
TXZ214-262130-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane
conditions possible. Scattered showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening, then thunderstorms and showers in the late evening
and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and
heavy rainfall in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
inland...northwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 50 mph
coast. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Cloudy early in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance late. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall until late night. Lows around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ238-262130-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening.
Showers. Thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance
late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until late
night. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ338-262130-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane
conditions possible. Thunderstorms and showers. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall in
the late evening and early morning. Some thunderstorms may
produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall late. Lows in the upper
70s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph inland...northwest 30 to 35 mph
coast. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance
late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until late
night. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ438-262130-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane
conditions possible. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph in the morning increasing to 25 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane
conditions possible. Thunderstorms and showers. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall in
the late evening and overnight. Lows around 80. North winds 30 to
40 mph in the evening becoming west and decreasing to 25 to
30 mph after midnight. Gusts to 50 mph in the evening decreasing
to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to around
15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance
of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in
the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds around 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to
112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ235-262130-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ335-262130-
Coastal Jackson-
417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Scattered
showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ313-262130-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening.
Showers. Thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
increasing to 90 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Cloudy early in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening
decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ236-262130-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening.
Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ336-262130-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Scattered showers.
Scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ436-262130-
Matagorda Islands-
417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Scattered showers.
Scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ227-262130-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.
Scattered thunderstorms early in the evening. Scattered showers.
Scattered thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ226-262130-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms early in the
evening. Scattered showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ213-262130-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy. Scattered
showers in the evening. Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and
heavy rainfall in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ300-262130-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Showers
and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then thunderstorms and
showers in the late evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening
increasing to near 100 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until late night. Lows
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ200-262130-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Showers
and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Scattered
thunderstorms in the evening. Showers. Thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging
winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening increasing to near 100 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ199-262130-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.
Scattered showers in the evening. Scattered thunderstorms.
Showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds and heavy rainfall in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy
early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ212-262130-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Scattered showers.
Scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ211-262130-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Scattered
showers. Scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ210-262130-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ197-262130-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ198-262130-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
417 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 per