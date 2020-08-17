TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 16, 2020
_____
562 FPUS54 KHGX 170814
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 170813
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
313 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
TXZ237-172100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
313 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ337-172100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
313 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ437-172100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
313 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the
morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ214-172100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
313 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in
the upper 70s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening
shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in
the upper 70s coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ238-172100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
313 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance.
Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ338-172100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
313 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around
80 coast. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in
the upper 70s coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ438-172100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
313 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ235-172100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
313 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings
108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ335-172100-
Coastal Jackson-
313 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings
107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ313-172100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
313 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
late, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent late decreasing to 20 percent in the morning, then
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ236-172100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
313 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ336-172100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
313 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ436-172100-
Matagorda Islands-
313 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the
morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ227-172100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
313 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ226-172100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
313 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms late, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ213-172100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
313 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
late, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ300-172100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
313 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
90s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ200-172100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
313 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late
decreasing to 20 percent in the morning, then increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ199-172100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
313 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
late, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ212-172100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
313 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
late, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ211-172100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
313 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
late, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ210-172100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
313 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 100. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ197-172100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
313 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
late, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ198-172100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
313 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then a 20 percent chance. Highs in the upper
90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ177-172100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
313 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then a 20 percent chance. Highs in the upper
90s. North winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ178-172100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
313 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late,
then a 20 percent chance. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ179-172100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
313 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a
20 percent chance. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ164-172100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
313 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a
20 percent chance. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ195-172100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
313 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
late, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph late
shifting to the north. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ196-172100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
313 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then a 20 percent chance. Highs in the upper
90s. North winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ176-172100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
313 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then a 20 percent chance. Highs in the upper
90s. North winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ163-172100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
313 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather