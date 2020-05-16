TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 16, 2020
_____
129 FPUS54 KHGX 161143
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 161142
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
TXZ237-162100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 80 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ337-162100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ437-162100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ214-162100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Showers and
thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ238-162100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ338-162100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ438-162100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ235-162100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 60 percent chance in
the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ335-162100-
Coastal Jackson-
642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a 60 percent chance in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ313-162100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ236-162100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ336-162100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ436-162100-
Matagorda Islands-
642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ227-162100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning
decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ226-162100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
until late afternoon, then a 20 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ213-162100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ300-162100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Showers and
thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ200-162100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers early
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ199-162100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ212-162100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ211-162100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ210-162100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ197-162100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ198-162100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ177-162100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in
the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ178-162100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Showers and
thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ179-162100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Showers and
thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers early
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ164-162100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in
the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ195-162100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ196-162100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ176-162100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ163-162100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather