TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 16, 2020

_____

129 FPUS54 KHGX 161143

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 161142

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

TXZ237-162100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 80 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ337-162100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ437-162100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ214-162100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Showers and

thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ238-162100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ338-162100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ438-162100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ235-162100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 60 percent chance in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ335-162100-

Coastal Jackson-

642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a 60 percent chance in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ313-162100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ236-162100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ336-162100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ436-162100-

Matagorda Islands-

642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ227-162100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ226-162100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then a 20 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ213-162100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ300-162100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Showers and

thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ200-162100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ199-162100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ212-162100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ211-162100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ210-162100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ197-162100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ198-162100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ177-162100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ178-162100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Showers and

thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ179-162100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Showers and

thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ164-162100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ195-162100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ196-162100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ176-162100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ163-162100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

642 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather