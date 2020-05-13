TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
244 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
TXZ237-140900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
244 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A
slight chance of showers, then a slight chance of thunderstorms
late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ337-140900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
244 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and
overnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ437-140900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
244 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a 20 percent
chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ214-140900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
244 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A
slight chance of showers, then a slight chance of thunderstorms
late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ238-140900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
244 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A
slight chance of showers, then a slight chance of thunderstorms
late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ338-140900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
244 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A
slight chance of showers, then a slight chance of thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ438-140900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
244 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A
slight chance of showers, then a slight chance of thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ235-140900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
244 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in
the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. A slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of
showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ335-140900-
Coastal Jackson-
244 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. A slight
chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the
evening then rain 30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ313-140900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
244 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ236-140900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
244 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. A slight
chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the
evening then rain 30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ336-140900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
244 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. A slight
chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the
evening then rain 30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ436-140900-
Matagorda Islands-
244 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...
.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the
evening then rain 30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ227-140900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
244 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers in the evening. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in
the evening decreasing to 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ226-140900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
244 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A
slight chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent early in the evening decreasing to
20 percent in the evening, then increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ213-140900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
244 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the evening decreasing
to 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ300-140900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
244 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A
slight chance of showers, then a slight chance of thunderstorms
late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ200-140900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
244 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A
slight chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ199-140900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
244 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the evening
decreasing to 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ212-140900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
244 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent in the evening, then increasing
to 30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ211-140900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
244 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers early in the evening. A
chance of thunderstorms and a slight chance of showers late. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent early in the evening decreasing to 20 percent in the
evening, then increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ210-140900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
244 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers early in the evening. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent early in the evening decreasing to 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ197-140900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
244 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers early in the evening. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent early in the evening decreasing to 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ198-140900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
244 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the evening
decreasing to 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ177-140900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
244 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers early in the evening. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in
the evening decreasing to 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunde