Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

TXZ237-292100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

257 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely

early in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph late shifting to the north with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ337-292100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

257 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely

early in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph late shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing

to 80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ437-292100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely

early in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning.

Highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph late shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ214-292100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

257 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Very windy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Inland, north winds 25 to 35 mph late

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

morning, then increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Coast,

south winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph late

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the

upper 50s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the

mid 60s coast. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...around 70 coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the

mid 80s coast.

TXZ238-292100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

257 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph late shifting to the north with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to 80 percent

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ338-292100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

257 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely

early in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph late becoming north and decreasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the

lower 60s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the

mid 60s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ438-292100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph late becoming north and decreasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ235-292100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph late shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ335-292100-

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph late shifting to

the northeast. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ313-292100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

257 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Very

windy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 25 to 35 mph late

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ236-292100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely

early in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph late shifting to

the north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ336-292100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny late in the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

late, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph late shifting to the northeast

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ436-292100-

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny late in the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

late, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning. Highs around

80. South winds 15 to 20 mph late shifting to the northeast 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ227-292100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

257 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph late shifting to the north with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ226-292100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph late shifting to the north with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ213-292100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Very

windy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 25 to 35 mph late

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ300-292100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds 20 to 30 mph late decreasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ200-292100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

257 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 20 to 30 mph late decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ199-292100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Very

windy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 25 to 35 mph late

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds in the evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ212-292100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

257 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 20 to 30 mph late decreasing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ211-292100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

257 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 20 to 30 mph late decreasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ210-292100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

late becoming north and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

TXZ197-292100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Some thunderstorms may be

severe early in the morning. Windy. Highs around 80. North winds

20 to 30 mph early in the morning decreasing to around 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

TXZ198-292100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms

likely late, then scattered showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning.

Very windy. Highs around 80. North winds 25 to 35 mph late

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ177-292100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms

likely late, then scattered showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning.

Very windy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph late

becoming north and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds in the evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ178-292100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

257 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Very windy. Highs

around 80. North winds 25 to 35 mph late decreasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ179-292100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

257 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely late, then

mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Windy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph late

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ164-292100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

257 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms

likely late, then scattered showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning.

Breezy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 25 mph late

becoming north and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds in

the evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ195-292100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

257 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms

likely late, then scattered showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning.

Windy. Highs around 80. North winds 20 to 30 mph late decreasing

to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ196-292100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

257 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms

likely late, then scattered showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning.

Very windy. Highs around 80. North winds 25 to 35 mph late

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ176-292100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

257 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely late, then

mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning. Mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds around 25 mph late becoming north and

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds in

the evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ163-292100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

257 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms late,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Mostly sunny in the late

morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late.

Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 25 mph late becoming north and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds

in the evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s.

