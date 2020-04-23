TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

TXZ237-232100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late, then

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

late shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ337-232100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph late

shifting to the north.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ437-232100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the

north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ214-232100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late, then

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the

mid 60s coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to

the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 inland...in the

lower 60s coast.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s coast.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ238-232100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ338-232100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...around 80 coast.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ438-232100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ235-232100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph late becoming north increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ335-232100-

Coastal Jackson-

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late,

then mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph late becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ313-232100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent

in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ236-232100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

late shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ336-232100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ436-232100-

Matagorda Islands-

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy late, then a

20 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Mostly sunny

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

TXZ227-232100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late, then

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph late

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ226-232100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph late shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ213-232100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming sunny in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent late.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ300-232100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

TXZ200-232100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming sunny in the afternoon. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

TXZ199-232100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog late. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ212-232100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers late, then mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ211-232100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog late. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ210-232100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog late. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ197-232100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy dense fog late. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ198-232100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

TXZ177-232100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of showers late.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

TXZ178-232100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming sunny in the afternoon. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ179-232100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. A

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

TXZ164-232100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

TXZ195-232100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy dense fog late. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

TXZ196-232100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy dense fog late. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

TXZ176-232100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ163-232100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

242 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog late. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

