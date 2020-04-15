TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

342 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

TXZ237-152100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

342 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ337-152100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

342 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ437-152100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

342 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ214-152100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

342 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s

coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid

60s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s

coast. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the

upper 60s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

TXZ238-152100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

342 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ338-152100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

342 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph early in the morning decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the

upper 50s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s

coast. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ438-152100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

342 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph early in the morning decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ235-152100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

342 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ335-152100-

Coastal Jackson-

342 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ313-152100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

342 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ236-152100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

342 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ336-152100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

342 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ436-152100-

Matagorda Islands-

342 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph early in the morning becoming east and

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ227-152100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

342 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ226-152100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

342 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ213-152100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

342 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ300-152100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

342 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ200-152100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

342 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ199-152100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

342 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ212-152100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

342 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ211-152100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

342 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ210-152100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

342 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ197-152100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

342 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ198-152100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

342 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ177-152100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

342 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ178-152100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

342 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ179-152100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

342 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ164-152100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

342 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with a 40 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ195-152100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

342 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ196-152100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

342 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ176-152100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

342 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ163-152100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

342 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

