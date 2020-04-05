TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 4, 2020

_____

208 FPUS54 KHGX 050813

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 050812

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

TXZ237-052100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy late,

then a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ337-052100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy late,

then a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing

to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ437-052100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ214-052100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy late,

then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper

50s coast. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ238-052100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy late,

then a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ338-052100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy late,

then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ438-052100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ235-052100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy late in the afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ335-052100-

Coastal Jackson-

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy late in the afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ313-052100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ236-052100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy late, then a

20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ336-052100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy late, then a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing

to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ436-052100-

Matagorda Islands-

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ227-052100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy late, then a

20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ226-052100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy late, then a

20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ213-052100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ300-052100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ200-052100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows around 60. East

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ199-052100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ212-052100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ211-052100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ210-052100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ197-052100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ198-052100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ177-052100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ178-052100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the