TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 1, 2020
_____
713 FPUS54 KHGX 020813
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 020812
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
TXZ237-022100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ337-022100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ437-022100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ214-022100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ238-022100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ338-022100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
lower 80s coast. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ438-022100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ235-022100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ335-022100-
Coastal Jackson-
312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ313-022100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ236-022100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ336-022100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ436-022100-
Matagorda Islands-
312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ227-022100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance
of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ226-022100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph late
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening.
Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ213-022100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ300-022100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ200-022100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ199-022100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance
of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ212-022100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance
of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Showers and
thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ211-022100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance
of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ210-022100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening.
Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ197-022100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
evening. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight
chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs around
80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ198-022100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the late morning
and early afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon,
then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs around
80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ177-022100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ178-022100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ179-022100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening
decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Showers and
thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce