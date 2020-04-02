TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 1, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

TXZ237-022100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ337-022100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ437-022100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ214-022100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ238-022100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ338-022100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ438-022100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ235-022100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ335-022100-

Coastal Jackson-

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ313-022100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ236-022100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ336-022100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ436-022100-

Matagorda Islands-

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ227-022100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance

of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ226-022100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph late

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening.

Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ213-022100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ300-022100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ200-022100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ199-022100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance

of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ212-022100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance

of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Showers and

thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ211-022100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance

of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ210-022100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening.

Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ197-022100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight

chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ198-022100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the late morning

and early afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon,

then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ177-022100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ178-022100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ179-022100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

312 AM CDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Showers and

thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce