TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 30, 2020

_____

246 FPUS54 KHGX 310813

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 310812

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

TXZ237-312100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

312 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ337-312100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

312 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ437-312100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

312 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ214-312100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

312 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A 20 percent

chance of showers early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...

in the mid 60s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ238-312100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

312 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ338-312100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

312 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then a slight chance of showers

early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ438-312100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

312 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ235-312100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

312 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ335-312100-

Coastal Jackson-

312 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ313-312100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

312 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A 20 percent

chance of showers late. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ236-312100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

312 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ336-312100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

312 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ436-312100-

Matagorda Islands-

312 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ227-312100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

312 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph late shifting to the

north.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ226-312100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

312 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ213-312100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

312 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers late. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ300-312100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

312 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A 30 percent

chance of showers late. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ200-312100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

312 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late,

then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ199-312100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

312 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late,

then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ212-312100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

312 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ211-312100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

312 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ210-312100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

312 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ197-312100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

312 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ198-312100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

312 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers

late. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent late.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ177-312100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

312 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late,

then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ178-312100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

312 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. A chance of showers late. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ179-312100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

312 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late,

then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent