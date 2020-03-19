TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 18, 2020
_____
521 FPUS54 KHGX 190813
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 190812
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
TXZ237-192100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. A 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in the
morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ337-192100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows around 60. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ437-192100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ214-192100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
$$
TXZ238-192100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers in the
morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ338-192100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in
the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
$$
TXZ438-192100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in
the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ235-192100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.
A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent
in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ335-192100-
Coastal Jackson-
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 60 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ313-192100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent
in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ236-192100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.
A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in
the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ336-192100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.
A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers
likely in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ436-192100-
Matagorda Islands-
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and
thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 60. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ227-192100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
late. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and a chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening. Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ226-192100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening. Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ213-192100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late.
Patchy fog late. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening. Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ300-192100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late.
Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and a chance
of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the
east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning
decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ200-192100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ199-192100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ212-192100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late.
Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and a chance
of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
until late night, then showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ211-192100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late.
Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
until late night, then showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ210-192100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late.
Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
until late night, then showers likely late. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ197-192100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
until late night, then showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ198-192100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the late evening and early morning. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ177-192100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. A 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Cooler.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers early in the evening, then showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ178-192100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to
90 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ179-192100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. A
slight chance of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. A 50 percent chance after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to
90 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ164-192100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog in the
evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to
90 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ195-192100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. A
chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
until late night, then showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ196-192100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. A
chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the late evening and early morning. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ176-192100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent
in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers early in the evening, then showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ163-192100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Cooler.
L