TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 15, 2020

_____

678 FPUS54 KHGX 160828

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 160827

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020

TXZ237-162100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ337-162100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ437-162100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around

70. East winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ214-162100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ238-162100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ338-162100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ438-162100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas

of fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ235-162100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ335-162100-

Coastal Jackson-

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ313-162100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ236-162100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ336-162100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ436-162100-

Matagorda Islands-

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ227-162100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ226-162100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ213-162100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ300-162100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ200-162100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ199-162100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ212-162100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ211-162100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ210-162100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ197-162100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ198-162100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ177-162100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ178-162100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ179-162100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ164-162100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ195-162100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ196-162100-