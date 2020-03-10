TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 9, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
427 AM CDT Tue Mar 10 2020
TXZ237-102100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
427 AM CDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late
in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
TXZ337-102100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
427 AM CDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times late, then patchy fog with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times early in the morning. Patchy fog in
the late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening, then patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ437-102100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
427 AM CDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times early in the morning, then patchy fog in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas
of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then
patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ214-102100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
427 AM CDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times early in the morning. Patchy fog in the
late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of showers in
the morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s
coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening,
then patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy
fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
TXZ238-102100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
427 AM CDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late
in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming
south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
TXZ338-102100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
427 AM CDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times late, then areas of dense fog with
visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the
morning. Patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. A slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening. Areas
of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s
inland...in the lower 70s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
TXZ438-102100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
427 AM CDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times early in the morning, then patchy fog in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas
of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then
patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
TXZ235-102100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
427 AM CDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early in the
morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
TXZ335-102100-
Coastal Jackson-
427 AM CDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog with visibility one quarter mile or
less at times early in the morning. Patchy fog in the late
morning and afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening, then patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
TXZ313-102100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
427 AM CDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening, then patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
TXZ236-102100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
427 AM CDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in
the late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent.
TXZ336-102100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
427 AM CDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times early in the morning, then patchy fog in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas
of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy
fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
TXZ436-102100-
Matagorda Islands-
427 AM CDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times early in the morning, then patchy fog in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas
of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then
patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
TXZ227-102100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
427 AM CDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
TXZ226-102100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
427 AM CDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
TXZ213-102100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
427 AM CDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
TXZ300-102100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
427 AM CDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ200-102100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
427 AM CDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy
fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
early in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ199-102100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
427 AM CDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ212-102100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
427 AM CDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early
in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ211-102100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
427 AM CDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early
in the morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ210-102100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
427 AM CDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early
in the morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ197-102100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
427 AM CDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ198-102100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
427 AM CDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ177-102100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
427 AM CDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
late then rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ178-102100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
427 AM CDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ179-102100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
427 AM CDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers early
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ164-102100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
427 AM CDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and