TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 2, 2020
_____
445 FPUS54 KHGX 030729
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 030728
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
TXZ237-031000-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas
of fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ337-031000-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in
the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the
west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ437-031000-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. A 20 percent
chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy
fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog early
in the evening. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to
the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ214-031000-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the
morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a 70 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in
the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...around
50 coast.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...
in the mid 50s coast.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ238-031000-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas
of fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in
the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to
the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ338-031000-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the
morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog early
in the evening. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
TXZ438-031000-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in
the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog early
in the evening. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ235-031000-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear
after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late
night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ335-031000-
Coastal Jackson-
128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy
fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening.
Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ313-031000-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas
of fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a 70 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Areas of fog in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ236-031000-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance
of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ336-031000-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance
of thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in
the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ436-031000-
Matagorda Islands-
128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. A 20 percent
chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Areas of fog in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ227-031000-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas
of fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon.
A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows around
60.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ226-031000-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas
of fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ213-031000-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A
30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early
afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ300-031000-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of fog
late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A
30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the late evening and early morning, then
showers late. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening
increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers until
late afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ200-031000-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog late. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A
30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early
afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to
80 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers until
late afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening,
then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ199-031000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to
80 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning
decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ212-031000-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon.
A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers until
late afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ211-031000-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms early in the evening,
then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
early in the evening. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ210-031000-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms early in the evening,
then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ197-031000-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms early in the evening,
then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning
decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ198-031000-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms early in the evening,
then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers until
late afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early
afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ177-031000-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Showers in the late evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to
90 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers until
late afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 80 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early
afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ178-031000-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms early in the evening,
then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers until
late afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ179-031000-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Showers in the late evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to
90 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy
after midnight. Showers likely early in the evening, then a
chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
TXZ164-031000-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Showers in the late evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 30 percent
chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
TXZ195-031000-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance
late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Showers in the late evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A
30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ196-031000-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms early in the evening,
then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers until
late afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early
afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ176-031000-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
128 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Showers in the late evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers