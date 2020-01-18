TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 17, 2020
_____
368 FPUS54 KHGX 180729
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 180728
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
128 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
TXZ237-181000-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
128 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers
in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the morning becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late evening and overnight. Much colder. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 70 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ337-181000-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
128 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 70 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ437-181000-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
128 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after
midnight, then patchy fog late. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. A chance of
showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ214-181000-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
128 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at
times. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 70 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ238-181000-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
128 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of
showers late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 60 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ338-181000-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
128 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ438-181000-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
128 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ235-181000-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
128 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of
showers late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers
in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
in the morning becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much colder. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ335-181000-
Coastal Jackson-
128 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of
showers late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers
in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the morning becoming north increasing to around 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the
morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until
late night, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
$$
TXZ313-181000-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
128 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers
in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 70 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ236-181000-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
128 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of
showers late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers
in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid
60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning
becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late evening and overnight. Much cooler. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
$$
TXZ336-181000-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
128 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance
of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers
in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the
morning becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ436-181000-
Matagorda Islands-
128 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog late.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the
afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to
the north with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until
late night, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ227-181000-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
128 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers
in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
in the morning becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 60 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ226-181000-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
128 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of
showers late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers
in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
in the morning becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much colder. Lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ213-181000-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
128 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers
in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. A
20 percent chance of showers. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 60 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ300-181000-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
128 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers
in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late night.
A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Showers likely late. Warmer. Lows around 50. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ200-181000-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
128 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. A
slight chance of showers. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late night.
A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Showers likely
late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ199-181000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
128 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear
after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late night.
A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Showers likely late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ212-181000-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
128 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear
after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 60 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ211-181000-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
128 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning becoming north increasing to around 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear
after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 60 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ210-181000-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
128 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after
midnight, then a 40 percent chance late. Patchy fog late. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
showers until late afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
in the morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear
after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ197-181000-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
128 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A
chance of showers in the afternoon, then a slight chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 60 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ198-181000-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
128 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of
showers after midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers in
the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning becoming north increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late night.
A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Showers likely late. Lows in the upper 40s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ177-181000-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
128 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of
showers after midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late night,
then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late.
Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ178-181000-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
128 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy
fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers
likely in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear
after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUN