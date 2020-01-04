TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 3, 2020
_____
941 FPUS54 KHGX 040858
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 040857
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
257 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
TXZ237-042200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
257 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late
night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ337-042200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
257 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late
night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ437-042200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
257 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph early in the morning becoming west and decreasing to
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late
night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ214-042200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
257 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...around 50 coast.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40 inland...in the lower 40s
coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late
night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ238-042200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
257 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and overnight. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late
night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ338-042200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
257 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s
coast. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid
40s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late
night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ438-042200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
257 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late
night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ235-042200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
257 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late
evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ335-042200-
Coastal Jackson-
257 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late
evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ313-042200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
257 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and overnight. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late
night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ236-042200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
257 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late
evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late
night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ336-042200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
257 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late
evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early
in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and
overnight. Isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ436-042200-
Matagorda Islands-
257 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph early in the morning becoming west and decreasing to
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late
evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early
in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and
overnight. Isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ227-042200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
257 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late
night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ226-042200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
257 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late
evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late
night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ213-042200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
257 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late
evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late
night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ300-042200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
257 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling
into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late
night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ200-042200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
257 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds in the
evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling
into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Warmer.
Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late
night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ199-042200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
257 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late
evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late
night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ212-042200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
257 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late
night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ211-042200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
257 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late
evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late
night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ210-042200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
257 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late
evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late
night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ197-042200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
257 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late
night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ198-042200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
257 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late
night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ177-042200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
257 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late
night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ178-042200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
257 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Warmer.
Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late
night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ179-042200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
257 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling
into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late.
Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late
night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ164-042200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
257 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then mostly clear late. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Not as
cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late
night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ195-042200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
257 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late
evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers until
late night, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ196-042200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
257 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late
night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ176-042200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
257 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Not as
cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late
night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ163-042200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
257 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Not as
cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late
night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather