TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 31, 2019
_____
033 FPUS54 KHGX 010843
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 010842
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
242 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
TXZ237-012200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
242 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon.
Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
evening decreasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely until late afternoon, then a chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ337-012200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
242 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning.
A chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
evening decreasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny
in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ437-012200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
242 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning.
A chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ214-012200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
242 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon. A 50 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the
upper 40s coast.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ238-012200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
242 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A
chance of showers in the afternoon, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ338-012200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
242 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A
chance of showers in the afternoon, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the
lower 50s coast.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ438-012200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
242 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A
chance of showers in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent in the morning decreasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ235-012200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
242 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance
of showers in the morning. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
around 50. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to
the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ335-012200-
Coastal Jackson-
242 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance
of showers in the morning. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ313-012200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
242 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A
50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ236-012200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
242 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance
of showers in the morning. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
evening decreasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ336-012200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
242 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance
of showers in the morning. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
evening decreasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ436-012200-
Matagorda Islands-
242 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance
of showers in the morning. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
evening decreasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely until late afternoon, then a chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 60.
$$
TXZ227-012200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
242 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning.
A chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
evening decreasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ226-012200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
242 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning.
A chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ213-012200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
242 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. A 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ300-012200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
242 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ200-012200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
242 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ199-012200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
242 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and early afternoon. A 50 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ212-012200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
242 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. A 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing
to 80 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ211-012200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
242 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A
chance of showers in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting
to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ210-012200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
242 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning.
A chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting
to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ197-012200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
242 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. A 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers
late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting
to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ198-012200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
242 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. A 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning
decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ177-012200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
242 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early
afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ178-012200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
242 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early
afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ179-012200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
242 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early
afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ164-012200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
242 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early
afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ195-012200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
242 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. A 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ196-012200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
242 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. A 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting
to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ176-012200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
242 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ163-012200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
242 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early
afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then a chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning
decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather