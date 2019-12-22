TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 21, 2019
741 FPUS54 KHGX 220843
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 220842
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
242 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
TXZ237-222200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
242 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds
in the evening becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ337-222200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
242 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ437-222200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
242 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ214-222200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
242 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the
upper 40s coast. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s coast.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...
in the mid 50s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the
upper 60s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until
late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ238-222200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
242 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds in
the evening becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ338-222200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
242 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ438-222200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
242 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ235-222200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
242 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds
in the evening becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ335-222200-
Coastal Jackson-
242 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds
in the evening becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ313-222200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
242 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ236-222200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
242 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds
in the evening becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ336-222200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
242 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ436-222200-
Matagorda Islands-
242 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ227-222200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
242 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ226-222200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
242 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ213-222200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
242 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds in
the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ300-222200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
242 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until
late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ200-222200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
242 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Temperature falling
into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Light winds in the morning
becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until
late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ199-222200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
242 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds in the
morning becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ212-222200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
242 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ211-222200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
242 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ210-222200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
242 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ197-222200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
242 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ198-222200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
242 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ177-222200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
242 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds in the
morning becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ178-222200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
242 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Temperature falling
into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Light winds in the morning
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ179-222200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
242 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Temperature falling
into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Light winds in the morning
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ164-222200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
242 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds in the
morning becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ195-222200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
242 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ196-222200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
242 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ176-222200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
242 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ163-222200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
242 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming sunny. Highs around 60.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Temperature falling
into the upper 50s in the afternoon. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
