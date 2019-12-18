TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

TXZ237-182200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

327 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers late. Not

as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ337-182200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

327 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ437-182200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

327 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ214-182200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

327 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s inland...in the upper 30s

coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s coast. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the

upper 40s coast.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ238-182200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

327 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 60 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ338-182200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

327 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in the lower 40s

coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows

in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s coast. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ438-182200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

327 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. A chance of showers late. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ235-182200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

327 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 50 percent chance late. Not as

cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ335-182200-

Coastal Jackson-

327 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 50 percent chance late. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ313-182200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

327 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. A chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ236-182200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

327 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

TXZ336-182200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

327 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. A

50 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ436-182200-

Matagorda Islands-

327 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent chance late.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ227-182200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

327 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

late. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ226-182200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

327 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

TXZ213-182200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

327 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Not

as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely until late night, then a chance of

showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ300-182200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

327 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon.

TXZ200-182200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

327 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into

the upper 40s in the afternoon. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

TXZ199-182200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

327 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 60 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening, then

a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

TXZ212-182200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

327 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

late. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ211-182200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

327 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

late. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ210-182200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

327 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. A 50 percent chance late. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ197-182200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

327 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

late. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon, then

showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ198-182200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

327 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening, then

a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ177-182200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

327 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds late becoming

northwest around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into

the upper 40s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

TXZ178-182200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

327 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds late becoming

northwest around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into

the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

TXZ179-182200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

327 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds late becoming

northwest around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into

the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

TXZ164-182200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

327 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds late becoming

northwest around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

TXZ195-182200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

327 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

late. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the

evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ196-182200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

327 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ176-182200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

327 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ163-182200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

327 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds late becoming

northwest around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into

the upper 40s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

