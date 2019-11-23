TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 22, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

142 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

TXZ237-231000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

142 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight, then partly cloudy late. Much cooler. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ337-231000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

142 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight, then partly cloudy late. Much cooler.

Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ437-231000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

142 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight, then partly cloudy late. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ214-231000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

142 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s

coast. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ238-231000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

142 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight, then partly cloudy late. Much cooler. Lows around

50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ338-231000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

142 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight, then partly cloudy late. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the

lower 50s coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the

upper 50s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TXZ438-231000-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

142 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the late evening and

early morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ235-231000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

142 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight, then partly cloudy late. Much cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ335-231000-

Coastal Jackson-

142 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight, then partly cloudy late. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ313-231000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

142 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight, then partly cloudy late. Cooler. Lows

around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ236-231000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

142 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight, then partly cloudy late. Much cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late

night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance

of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 80.

TXZ336-231000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

142 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight, then partly cloudy late. Much cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance

of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ436-231000-

Matagorda Islands-

142 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight, then partly cloudy late. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ227-231000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

142 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight, then partly cloudy late. Much cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

TXZ226-231000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

142 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight, then partly cloudy late. Much cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late

night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 80.

TXZ213-231000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

142 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ300-231000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

142 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight, then partly cloudy late. Much cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

late night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ200-231000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

142 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

late night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ199-231000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

142 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a chance

of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the

mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ212-231000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

142 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy after midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ211-231000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

142 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

TXZ210-231000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

142 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ197-231000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

142 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ198-231000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

142 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy after midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a chance

of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the

mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ177-231000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

142 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ178-231000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

142 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

TXZ179-231000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

142 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

TXZ164-231000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

142 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. A chance of showers late. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

TXZ195-231000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

142 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ196-231000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

142 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ176-231000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

142 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy after midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ163-231000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

142 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance

of showers late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

