TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 17, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
257 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
257 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in
the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy early
in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance
late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
257 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance
late. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
257 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Patchy fog
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance
late. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
257 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
50 inland...in the lower 50s coast. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s
inland...around 60 coast. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance
late. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
257 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance
late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly
clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
257 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the
morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog
late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance
late. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
257 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog
late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance
late. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear
after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
257 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance
late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Coastal Jackson-
257 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy
fog late. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance
late. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
257 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy early
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance
late. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
257 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance
late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
257 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog late.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance
late. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Matagorda Islands-
257 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance
late. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
257 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance
late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 50 percent chance
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
257 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance
late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance
late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. A chance
of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
257 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 50 percent chance
late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
257 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming northwest
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Light winds in the evening becoming west around 5 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy early
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 50 percent chance late.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
257 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. Light winds
late becoming northwest around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy early
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling
into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
257 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds
around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance
late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
257 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance
late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
257 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy until
late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance
late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
257 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance
late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
257 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning
becoming light in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance
late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 60 percent chance
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
257 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds
around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance
late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 60 percent chance late.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
257 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph late becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy
fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance
late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 60 percent chance
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling
into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
257 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance
late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling
into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
257 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy until
late afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling
into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
257 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance
late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 60 percent chance
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling
into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
257 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph
early in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance
late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 60 percent chance
late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
257 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance
late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late night, then a 60 percent chance
late. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
257 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds
around 5 mp