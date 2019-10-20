TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 19, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

112 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

112 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers early in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

112 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers early in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

112 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers early in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds around 15 mph in the morning becoming

southwest and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

112 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning

becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly clear after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s inland...around 60 coast.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...around

60 coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s

coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s

coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s

inland...in the mid 50s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

112 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers early in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows

around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

112 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly clear after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s

coast. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid

60s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid

50s inland...in the upper 50s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

112 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

112 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Jackson-

112 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

112 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers early in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

112 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

112 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers early in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Matagorda Islands-

112 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers early in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

112 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming

south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

112 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

112 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening,

then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

112 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers early in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

112 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening,

then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the morning. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

112 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning.

Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

112 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight, then a 20 percent chance late. Patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

112 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight, then a 20 percent chance late. Patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs around

70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

112 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

slight chance of showers late. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph in

the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening,

then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers likely in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms

until late afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

112 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms late.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning.

Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

112 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning.

Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

112 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning.

Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

112 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms late.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

112 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

112 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning.

Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

112 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms af