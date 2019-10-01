TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 30, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

TXZ237-012100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ337-012100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ437-012100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ214-012100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in

the mid 70s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the mid 70s

coast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ238-012100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ338-012100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around

80 coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ438-012100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ235-012100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ335-012100-

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ313-012100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ236-012100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a slight chance

of showers late. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ336-012100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the morning. Mostly sunny

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon, then mostly

sunny late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ436-012100-

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ227-012100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ226-012100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ213-012100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ300-012100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ200-012100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ199-012100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ212-012100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ211-012100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ210-012100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ197-012100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ198-012100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ177-012100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ178-012100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ179-012100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ164-012100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ195-012100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ196-012100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ176-012100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ163-012100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

