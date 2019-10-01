TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 30, 2019
369 FPUS54 KHGX 010758
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 010757
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
TXZ237-012100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ337-012100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ437-012100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ214-012100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in
the mid 70s coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the mid 70s
coast.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ238-012100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ338-012100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around
80 coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in
the upper 70s coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ438-012100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ235-012100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny
late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ335-012100-
Coastal Jackson-
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
until late afternoon, then mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ313-012100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ236-012100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a slight chance
of showers late. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ336-012100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the morning. Mostly sunny
with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon, then mostly
sunny late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ436-012100-
Matagorda Islands-
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
until late afternoon, then mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ227-012100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ226-012100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ213-012100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ300-012100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ200-012100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ199-012100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ212-012100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ211-012100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ210-012100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ197-012100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ198-012100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ177-012100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ178-012100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ179-012100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ164-012100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ195-012100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ196-012100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ176-012100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ163-012100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
