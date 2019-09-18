TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2019
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
312 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
TXZ237-182100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
312 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent early in the
morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ337-182100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
312 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent early in the
morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ437-182100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
312 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Isolated waterspouts. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Breezy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph late decreasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent early in the morning
decreasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 80.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ214-182100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
312 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent early in the morning decreasing to 90 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to
80 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ238-182100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
312 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent early in the morning
decreasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing
to 60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ338-182100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
312 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent early in the morning
decreasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing
to 60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ438-182100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
312 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Thunderstorms and showers. Isolated waterspouts. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Breezy. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent early in the morning decreasing to 90 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ235-182100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
312 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent early in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ335-182100-
Coastal Jackson-
312 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent
decreasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows
around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the morning. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ313-182100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
312 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent early in the morning
decreasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing
to 70 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ236-182100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
312 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until afternoon, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent
decreasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
TXZ336-182100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
312 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until afternoon, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent
decreasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy after midnight.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 80. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ436-182100-
Matagorda Islands-
312 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in
the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ227-182100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
312 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent early in the
morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ226-182100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
312 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent early in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ213-182100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
312 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent early in the
morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing
to 60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ300-182100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
312 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent early in the morning
decreasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to
80 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ200-182100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
312 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent early in the morning
decreasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
TXZ199-182100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
312 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph late shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent early in the morning decreasing to 80 percent in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing
to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ212-182100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
312 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Showers and
thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the morning
decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ211-182100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
312 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent early in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ210-182100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
312 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent early in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ197-182100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
312 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Showers and
thunderstorms likely late, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent early in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ198-182100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
312 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers
and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the
morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower
70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ177-182100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
312 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the
morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent late increasing to 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ178-182100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
312 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph early in the morning shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
80 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
TXZ179-182100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
312 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the morning
increasing to near 100 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to
80 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing
to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ164-182100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
312 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent late increasing to 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing
to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ195-182100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
312 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A chance of
showers and thunders