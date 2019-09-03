TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 2, 2019

_____

067 FPUS54 KHGX 030843

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 030842

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

TXZ237-032100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ337-032100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 40 percent. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ437-032100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ214-032100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s inland...in the lower 90s

coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around

80 coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ238-032100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Partly

cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ338-032100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ438-032100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ235-032100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph late

becoming northeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ335-032100-

Coastal Jackson-

342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph late becoming

northeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ313-032100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to

108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ236-032100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ336-032100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent increasing to 40 percent. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ436-032100-

Matagorda Islands-

342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows

around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ227-032100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to

109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to

the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ226-032100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ213-032100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. North winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ300-032100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ200-032100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds in the

morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ199-032100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds in the

morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ212-032100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. North winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ211-032100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting

to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ210-032100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ197-032100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming east 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. North winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ198-032100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Light winds late becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ177-032100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming east around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ178-032100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ179-032100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ164-032100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming east around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ195-032100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Light winds late becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ196-032100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ176-032100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late

becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ163-032100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather