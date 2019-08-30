TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 29, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
TXZ237-302100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ337-302100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ437-302100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to
30 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ214-302100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ238-302100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ338-302100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around 80 coast. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in
the upper 70s coast. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening
shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around
80 coast.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in the lower
80s coast.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around
80 coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ438-302100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ235-302100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing
to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ335-302100-
Coastal Jackson-
327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A chance of showers
until afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the
morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ313-302100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ236-302100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A
slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ336-302100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A chance of showers until afternoon. A chance of
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ436-302100-
Matagorda Islands-
327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to
40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ227-302100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ226-302100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ213-302100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ300-302100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming east
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ200-302100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming
southeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ199-302100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ212-302100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ211-302100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ210-302100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ197-302100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ198-302100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ177-302100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming
southeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ178-302100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming
southeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ179-302100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming
southeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds in
the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ164-302100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming southeast around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ195-302100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ196-302100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ176-302100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming
southeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ163-302100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
327 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming
southeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
