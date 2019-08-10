TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 9, 2019
_____
181 FPUS54 KHGX 100828
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 100827
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
TXZ211-102100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to
112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to
111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to
112.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ237-102100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ337-102100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ437-102100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ196-102100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 108.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to
111.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ195-102100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to
111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 108.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to
111.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ214-102100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ210-102100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to
112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to
111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ227-102100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 108 to
113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
107 to 112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 107 to 112.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ238-102100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon
then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ338-102100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 80s
coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 107 to 112.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ438-102100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ198-102100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to
111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 108.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to
111.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ213-102100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ313-102100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ163-102100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ235-102100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
108 to 113.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 109 to 114.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ335-102100-
Coastal Jackson-
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to
113.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 108 to 113.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ200-102100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ300-102100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ176-102100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to
111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ236-102100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ336-102100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ436-102100-
Matagorda Islands-
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ199-102100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ179-102100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ178-102100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ164-102100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ177-102100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ212-102100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to
112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to
112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to
112.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ197-102100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ226-102100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
107 to 112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 108 to 113.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather