TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

113 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

113 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

113 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

113 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

113 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising through sunrise. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning.

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

113 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to

113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

113 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to

111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

113 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s inland...around

90 coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

113 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

113 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

113 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to

111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

113 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 80s

coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

113 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to

113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

113 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to

113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

113 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

113 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

113 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny

in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

113 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 109 to 114.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Coastal Jackson-

113 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 110 to 115.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

113 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny

in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

113 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning.

A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

113 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

113 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Isolated showers

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

113 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers early in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

Matagorda Islands-

113 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

113 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

113 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny

in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

113 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny

in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

113 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny

in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

113 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

113 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

113 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to

111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

113 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

