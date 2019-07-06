TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 5, 2019
_____
125 FPUS54 KHGX 060613
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 060612
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019
TXZ211-060900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ237-060900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ337-060900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ437-060900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ196-060900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ195-060900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ214-060900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the upper 80s
coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s inland...around 90 coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the upper 80s
coast.
$$
TXZ210-060900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ227-060900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny
in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ238-060900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ338-060900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s
coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s inland...in the lower 90s coast. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the upper 80s
coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the upper 80s
coast.
$$
TXZ438-060900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ198-060900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ213-060900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to
108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny
in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ313-060900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ163-060900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ235-060900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ335-060900-
Coastal Jackson-
112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ200-060900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ300-060900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ176-060900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear after midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ236-060900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ336-060900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ436-060900-
Matagorda Islands-
112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ199-060900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ179-060900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ178-060900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ164-060900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear after midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ177-060900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ212-060900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ197-060900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny
in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ226-060900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather