Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
413 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
TXZ211-272100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
413 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog late. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ237-272100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
413 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning increasing to
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ337-272100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
413 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog late. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph late
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ437-272100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
413 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ196-272100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
413 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing
to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of
sprinkles. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ195-272100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
413 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ214-272100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
413 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ210-272100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
413 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning increasing to around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ227-272100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
413 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog late. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ238-272100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
413 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
early in the morning increasing to around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ338-272100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
413 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ438-272100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
413 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ198-272100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
413 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing
to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ213-272100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
413 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ313-272100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
413 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ163-272100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
413 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of
sprinkles. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ235-272100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
413 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning increasing to around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ335-272100-
Coastal Jackson-
413 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ200-272100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
413 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ300-272100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
413 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ176-272100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
413 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing
to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of
sprinkles. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ236-272100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
413 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ336-272100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
413 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog late. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ436-272100-
Matagorda Islands-
413 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ199-272100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
413 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ179-272100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
413 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of
sprinkles. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ178-272100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
413 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ164-272100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
413 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of
sprinkles. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ177-272100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
413 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ212-272100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
413 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ197-272100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
413 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ226-272100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
413 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning increasing to around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming southeast and
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
